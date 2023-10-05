FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Back Dallas to march toward playoffs

We’d have a clearer picture of how things stand in the Western Conference if FC Dallas’ midweek game against the Colorado Rapids had gone ahead, but inclement weather put paid to that one.

FCD will get another crack at the Rapids, but for now they need to put those frustrations aside as the San Jose Earthquakes come to town.

Jack Collins here from The Game Day to look at a matchup between two sides currently separated by just one point and one place in the Western Conference, on Matchday 37 in Major League Soccer, happening on Saturday, Oct. 7.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes Odds

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes betting lines are current as of Thursday, Oct. 5, at 12 pm ET at bet365 Sportsbook.

3-Way Moneyline: Dallas (-125) • Tie (+260) • San Jose (+333)

Dallas (-125) • Tie (+260) • San Jose (+333) Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-138) • Under 2.5 (+107)

Over 2.5 (-138) • Under 2.5 (+107) Both Teams To Score: Yes (-150) • No (+110)

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes Match Prediction

FC Dallas 3:1 San Jose Earthquakes

Dallas will have rued the weather postponing their game against Colorado because while the Rapids have been on a bit of a bounce recently, they remain the West’s bottom side. It would have been a real opportunity for Dallas to clamber into a far safer space in the Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs mix.

As it is, they host San Jose Earthquakes sitting in the Western Conference’s last playoff spot – ninth in the table, with their opponents just one place above them. A win would all but secure their passage into the postseason, but it would also open up a potential way out of the Wild Card round.

They would leapfrog the Quakes, but Dallas are also just two points behind the Portland Timbers in seventh and just four behind Open Cup winners Houston Dynamo, all of whom they have a game in hand on after Wednesday’s postponement.

FC Dallas’ form is one you can read two ways. On one hand, they’re unbeaten in six, and on the other, they’ve picked up just eight points from those six games, drawing five of them.

That includes credible points against high-flying Eastern powerhouses such as Philadelphia, Atlanta United and Columbus Crew, who have both already qualified for the postseason, and a good away win against Real Salt Lake, but it does still offer questions about Dallas’ ability to see games through for all three points.

Yet their home record remains strong – beaten just three times across their 15 games at Toyota Stadium this season, and the last of those defeats came all the way back in July.

In Jesús Ferreira, Dallas also has a talisman. The US international has scored 12 times in his 24 games this season and notched a brace in that win over RSL – when he’s on the scoresheet, his side tends to win.

In fact, Ferreira has scored just once this season in a game where Dallas haven't picked up all three points.

The supporting cast have stepped up, too. Jáder Obrian and Tsiki Ntsabeleng have both notched at least four assists, with the former starting to rediscover some of the form that made him such a potent weapon back in 2021, in his first MLS season with the club.

The form of the San Jose Earthquakes has been more mixed, although they also have had a penchant for a draw of late – tying four of their last six in the league.

The problem remains, however, that they struggle on the road, winning just twice away from Paypal Park in 16 games on their travels so far.

The good news for them is that their attack no longer looks quite so one-dimensional. Having relied on Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse for the lion’s share of goals through the season, the addition of Matthew Hoppe, on loan from English Championship side Middlesbrough, has added a bit more zest to the front line.

The US international has scored twice in his first five appearances back on home soil, with both goals coming in the last three games.

And yet, with all that said and done, it just feels like Dallas are the more cohesive side right now, especially with the game taking place in Texas. Expect the home side to push themselves up the playoff picture with a win here.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes Best Bets

Over 2.5 Goals Scored (-138) • bet365 Sportsbook

The last time Dallas failed to score at home was back in July, while the Quakes have netted in each of their past four.

With both sides really needing a win in order to further their postseason ambitions, there feels like a good chance that the attacks are unleashed here.

Jesús Ferreira Anytime Goalscorer (+110) • bet365 Sportsbook

As stated before, when Ferreira scores, Dallas usually get the best of things.