FC Dallas unveil 2025 The Inferno Kit

FC Dallas have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season, The Inferno Kit by adidas.

The kit is a tribute to the club's passion, deep-rooted history and the fire that fuels the fans, as FC Dallas enter their 30th season. It's inspired by The Inferno, one of the organization’s first supporters’ groups, and honors the Dallas Burn era while also celebrating Dallas Tornado, the NASL team founded by Lamar Hunt – a pioneer of American soccer whose legacy lives on through FC Dallas.

