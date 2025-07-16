FC Dallas unveil 2025 Legacy Kit

FC Dallas have unveiled the Legacy Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
This kit offers a tribute to FCD's origin story as the Dallas Burn, the team that helped re-launch professional soccer in Dallas, and boldly reimagines their 1998 home jersey.
It also unites two iconic elements from the past: The Dallas Burn namesake proudly sitting front and center with the classic Burn crest, featuring Islamico, the black stallion, placed over the heart.