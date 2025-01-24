FC Dallas sign midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng to contract extension

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28, the club announced Friday.

He will not occupy an international slot after obtaining his U.S. Green Card last year.

The 26-year-old, who was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 SuperDraft out of Oregon State, has made 66 appearances for Dallas during his three seasons at the club, tallying 2g/7a in that span.

Last season, Ntsabeleng featured in 25 regular season matches, scoring once and adding three assists.