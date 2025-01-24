FC Dallas sign midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Dallas have signed midfielder Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28, the club announced Friday.
He will not occupy an international slot after obtaining his U.S. Green Card last year.
The 26-year-old, who was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 SuperDraft out of Oregon State, has made 66 appearances for Dallas during his three seasons at the club, tallying 2g/7a in that span.
Last season, Ntsabeleng featured in 25 regular season matches, scoring once and adding three assists.
Dallas will open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Texas rivals Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
