FC Dallas sign Logan Farrington to contract extension

FC Dallas have signed forward Logan Farrington to a new contract through 2027 with options for 2028-29, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impactful rookie season in 2024, tallying 4g/8a in 29 regular-season matches and helping affiliate North Texas SC win the MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Dallas picked Farrington No. 3 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after he starred for Oregon State. Ahead of the SuperDraft, he inked a Generation adidas deal.

"I think looking back on my rookie year, I'm very pleased with how it went individually,” said Farrington. “I learned so much from everybody around the club. I've developed so much as a player, and person, and it's a great overall environment to be in. I am proud to have signed a longer deal with the club. FC Dallas took a chance on me last year in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Signing a long-term contract is an amazing commitment I am making to the club.

"As the club is growing, there's a lot of changes going on. I see it every day on and off the field. There's so much good that's happening, and I think it's just amazing to be a part of something like this. It's very special. I want to thank all the fans, staff and players that have helped me this past year and going forward, for all the support that will be given towards me."