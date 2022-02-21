FC Dallas sign homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to long-term deal

The 17-year-old joined FCD’s youth system at age 10 and quickly progressed up the ranks. Last year, he was part of the North Texas SC side that reached the USL League One playoffs.

FC Dallas have signed homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Monday.

Carrera has been called into US youth national teams at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels. He was born in Mexico.

He’ll be on loan with FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro side for the 2022 season but is eligible to be recalled at any point during the campaign.