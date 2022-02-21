Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to long-term deal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Monday.

The 17-year-old joined FCD’s youth system at age 10 and quickly progressed up the ranks. Last year, he was part of the North Texas SC side that reached the USL League One playoffs.

Carrera has been called into US youth national teams at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels. He was born in Mexico.

He’ll be on loan with FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro side for the 2022 season but is eligible to be recalled at any point during the campaign.

FCD's other first-team goalkeepers are MLS veteran Jimmy Maurer and Maarten Paes, who's on loan from Dutch Eredivisie side Utrecht.

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Antonio Carrera

Related Stories

Joe Corona departs Houston Dynamo FC after contract buyout
Sources: Houston Dynamo FC make offer for Mexico, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera
Official: Luis Amarilla rejoins Minnesota United FC as Designated Player
More News
More News
CF Montréal dreaming of CCL comeback vs. Santos Laguna: "It's not insurmountable"
CONCACAF Champions League

CF Montréal dreaming of CCL comeback vs. Santos Laguna: "It's not insurmountable"
"We lacked winners": Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri to lead Chicago Fire FC's revamp
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"We lacked winners": Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri to lead Chicago Fire FC's revamp
Ranking the 7 new MLS head coaches' chances for success in 2022
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Ranking the 7 new MLS head coaches' chances for success in 2022
FC Dallas sign homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to long-term deal
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to long-term deal
Joe Corona departs Houston Dynamo FC after contract buyout
Transfer Tracker

Joe Corona departs Houston Dynamo FC after contract buyout
Why each team will (or won't) win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Why each team will (or won't) win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield
More News
Video
Video
Extratime's Preseason MVP Predictions
5:46

Extratime's Preseason MVP Predictions
The Sounders are poised for a special season | Preseason Player Predictions
1:22:58

The Sounders are poised for a special season | Preseason Player Predictions
Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
3:25

Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring initative
3:25

Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring initative
More Video