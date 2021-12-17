FC Dallas sign defender Nkosi Tafari to long-term deal

The center back emerged midseason for FC Dallas, then notched one goal and two assists across 22 games (21 starts).

Tafari initially entered the league via the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He played collegiately at both Seattle University and the University of Connecticut.

FC Dallas are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return as they enter their first year under head coach Nico Estevez. They count Matt Hedges and José Antonio Martínez as other key center backs on their roster, while homegrown Justin Che can feature there as well.