Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Nkosi Tafari to long-term deal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nkosi Tafari FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas have signed defender Nkosi Tafari to a new three-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the club announced Friday.

The center back emerged midseason for FC Dallas, then notched one goal and two assists across 22 games (21 starts).

Tafari initially entered the league via the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He played collegiately at both Seattle University and the University of Connecticut.

FC Dallas are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return as they enter their first year under head coach Nico Estevez. They count Matt Hedges and José Antonio Martínez as other key center backs on their roster, while homegrown Justin Che can feature there as well.

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Nkosi Burgess

Related Stories

Austin FC re-sign winger Jared Stroud
FC Cincinnati sign defender Alvas Powell via free agency
Charlotte FC sign forward Yordy Reyna as free agent
More News
More News
Three big questions following New England Revolution's 2021 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following New England Revolution's 2021 season
FC Dallas sign defender Nkosi Tafari to long-term deal
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Nkosi Tafari to long-term deal
Austin FC re-sign winger Jared Stroud
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC re-sign winger Jared Stroud
FC Cincinnati sign defender Alvas Powell via free agency
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign defender Alvas Powell via free agency
2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Nashville SC pick Josh Bauer in Stage 1

2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Nashville SC pick Josh Bauer in Stage 1
2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 schedule announced

2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 schedule announced
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video