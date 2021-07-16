FC Dallas, GK Jimmy Maurer agree to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas and goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer have agreed to a contract extension, the club announced Friday. The deal runs through 2023 with a club option for a further season.

Maurer, 32, has made 45 appearances across all competitions for the club and made his MLS debut in 2018. He has started nine games this year and started both playoff games for FCD in 2020, including a thrilling PK shootout victory over the Portland Timbers.