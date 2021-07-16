FC Dallas, GK Jimmy Maurer agree to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Dallas and goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer have agreed to a contract extension, the club announced Friday. The deal runs through 2023 with a club option for a further season.
Maurer, 32, has made 45 appearances across all competitions for the club and made his MLS debut in 2018. He has started nine games this year and started both playoff games for FCD in 2020, including a thrilling PK shootout victory over the Portland Timbers.
“It feels great. I’m super excited to commit my future here and be a part of this moving forward,” Maurer said in a club statement. “I’ve really enjoyed being here. I am looking forward to the future and getting to work on the field even more.”
Prior to his time in Dallas, Maurer starred at the University of South Carolina then the New York Cosmos in NASL.
Dallas currently sit tied for 11th in the Western Conference with 11 points after 12 matches. They face the Timbers on Saturday.