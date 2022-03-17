FC Dallas announce 2022 Homegrown Partner Program class

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas announced five Dallas/Fort Worth-based businesses for the club’s Homegrown Partner Program supported by MTX Group, Inc (MTX), 2022 class Thursday.

The Cookie Society, Esposure, The Good Jerky, iCode and Southwest Mobile Advertising have been selected in the second edition of the program, launched by the club to support local companies. They will each receive an individually customized FC Dallas corporate partnership package.

“We’re thrilled to work with these businesses in 2022,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt in a release. “They span a range of diverse industries from esports to food and beverage. This truly is a partnership. Our 2021 class experienced impressive success and we are looking forward to continuing that growth with our 2022 class.”

FCD envisioned and established the Homegrown Partner Program in June 2020, to fulfill a series of initiatives as part of the club’s Connect | Create | Unite platform that focuses on connecting people, creating opportunities and uniting communities.

This will mark the program's second iteration, following a successful inaugural class in 2021.

“Last year’s partners were an inspiration to us and future classes of talented entrepreneurs, and we know this year’s class will do the same,” said MTX Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer and Homegrown Partner Program Advisor Nipa Nobel. “We are proud to collaborate with the 2022 class of Homegrown Partners and will work together to serve the community.”

Record 82 countries across six continents represented in diverse and youthful MLS player pool

