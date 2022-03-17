FC Dallas announce 2022 Homegrown Partner Program class

FCD envisioned and established the Homegrown Partner Program in June 2020, to fulfill a series of initiatives as part of the club’s Connect | Create | Unite platform that focuses on connecting people, creating opportunities and uniting communities.

“Last year’s partners were an inspiration to us and future classes of talented entrepreneurs, and we know this year’s class will do the same,” said MTX Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer and Homegrown Partner Program Advisor Nipa Nobel. “We are proud to collaborate with the 2022 class of Homegrown Partners and will work together to serve the community.”