FC Dallas acquire Ecuadorian defender Joshué Quiñónez 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
- FCD receive: Discovery priority for Joshué Quiñónez
- POR receive: $100k GAM
FC Dallas have acquired defender Joshué Quiñónez on loan from Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC Guayaquil with a purchase option through December 2022, the club announced Thursday.
In order to complete the loan, FC Dallas sent $100,000 of 2022 General Allocation Money to the Portland Timbers for the player's discovery priority. Should FC Dallas exercise a permanent transfer option on Quiñónez at the conclusion of the loan for an amount lower than $2 million, they would send an additional $150,000 in GAM to Portland.
Quiñónez, 20, joined Barcelona SC's first team in his native Ecuador after coming up through the club's youth academy, making 11 first-team appearances across all competitions. He also has one cap for Ecuador's senior national team, which he received in an international friendly against Mexico on Oct. 28, 2021.
Quiñónez will occupy an international roster spot for head coach Nico Estevez's team.