FC Dallas acquire Brazilian midfielder Kaick

FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Kaick from Brazilian Série A side Grêmio, the club announced Wednesday.
The 19-year-old Brazil native has signed a four-year U22 Initiative contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He arrives for reportedly the fourth-highest transfer fee in FC Dallas history.
Kaick has played in one game for Grêmio's first team, plus has 3g/1a in 33 matches for Grêmio's U-20s.
Dallas are in their first season under new head coach Eric Quill, looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. This winter, key signings include midfielder Luciano Acosta and fullback Shaq Moore.
