FC Dallas acquire Brazilian midfielder Kaick

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Kaick from Brazilian Série A side Grêmio, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Brazil native has signed a four-year U22 Initiative contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He arrives for reportedly the fourth-highest transfer fee in FC Dallas history.

Kaick has played in one game for Grêmio's first team, plus has 3g/1a in 33 matches for Grêmio's U-20s.