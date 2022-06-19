FC Cincinnati: "We can get results" against the best MLS has to offer

Brandon Vazquez scored his eighth goal of the season six minutes before halftime on a slickly-worked corner kick and set-up header from Tyler Blackett , increasing his calls to earn a US men's national team chance. Vazquez is now tied for second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

That was enough to cancel out Alejandro Bedoya 's 17th-minute opener, snap a brief two-match losing run and give Cincy their first-ever point and first goal at Subaru Park in their fourth all-time trip. It all came largely without their star playmaker, as Luciano Acosta subbed on in the 78th minute after starting all 14 prior games in FCC's turnaround campaign.

"Late in the game, how do you figure out how to defend the box where we're not conceding looks like that, because those could've very easily been converted," Noonan posed rhetorically. "But they do a good job of getting numbers forward, getting their strikers running at your backline and getting in front of goal. So you have to be very aware of those late runs, and balls that are either knock-down runs or balls that are cut back. And those are a couple ones that we could've done better with."