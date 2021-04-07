FC Cincinnati sign defender Avionne Flanagan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have signed defender Avionne Flanagan, the club announced Wednesday. Flanagan was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
Flanagan, 22, made 48 appearances over three seasons with South Florida before being drafted, then stayed with the team for another three games this spring before joining Cincinnati for preseason. He had four goals and seven assists during his time on campus.
“Avionne has earned a contract with FC Cincinnati based on what he has shown throughout the preseason” GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. “He is a young player with potential and we believe he has adapted well to the professional environment, both on and off the pitch.”
Flanagan is a left back and will serve as backup to Costa Rican international Ronald Matarrita, who was acquired in a trade with NYCFC this winter.
FC Cincinnati open their season against Nashville SC next weekend.