FC Cincinnati re-sign midfielder Haris Medunjanin

FC Cincinnati have re-signed midfielder Haris Medunjanin for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Wednesday.
Medunjanin, 36, was a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Orange & Blue.
“We’re excited to welcome Haris back to FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s one of the most talented and professional players that I’ve ever been around and his leadership on and off the field is an important piece to our team.”
A five-year MLS veteran, Medunjanin first entered the league in 2017 with the Philadelphia Union. He’s racked up nine goals and 32 assists across 148 regular-season appearances (134 starts).
Medunjanin is a former Bosnia and Herzegovina international who has logged more than 450 combined career appearances in the top divisions of the United States, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey and Israel, as well as the UEFA Champions League.