FC Cincinnati re-sign defender Nick Hagglund

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have re-signed defender Nick Hagglund through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Friday.
The 29-year-old Cincinnati native was eligible for free agency and stays with his hometown club after arriving ahead of the 2019 season in a trade from Toronto FC.
“We’re thrilled to have Nick back with FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He culturally embodies how we want to build our team, and his leadership and experience are important for our group.”
Hagglund is the Orange & Blue’s all-time leader in minutes played (4,215), second all-time in appearances (57) and third all-time in starts (45). He’ll also serve as a club ambassador as part of his new deal.
For his MLS career, Hagglund has seven goals and four assists across 145 appearances (112 starts).