MLS WORKS

FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

12-17-2021_StVincent_Christmas_Dropoff-23

© Courtesy of FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati are once again helping local families fulfill their holiday wishes through support for St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Together program.

The MLS club teamed up with TQL to sponsor six families in need in the Greater Cincinnati area to purchase items on their wish lists. It's the third year in a row that FC Cincinnati have worked with St. Vincent de Paul during the holiday season.

“Supporting St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Together program has become an annual tradition for our staff at FC Cincinnati,” said Kate Solomon, vice president of community relations and executive director of FC Cincinnati Foundation. “It is a great opportunity for our staff to come together to support our neighbors around the holidays.”

Cincinnati, via mascot Gary, dropped the gifts off at St. Vincent de Paul, which is located in the city's West End near the team's TQL Stadium, on Dec. 17;

To find out more about how you can participate in the Christmas Together program and grant a family's Christmas wishes, check out St. Vincent de Paul here.

FC Cincinnati MLS WORKS

Related Stories

Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city
Timbers and MLS donate 10,000 books, Ten Little Libraries to Portland communities ahead of MLS Cup
MLS and Wells Fargo announce Community MVPs for 27 MLS clubs
More News
More News
Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city

Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city
Three big questions following Real Salt Lake's 2021 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following Real Salt Lake's 2021 season
Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season
Transfer Tracker

Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season
Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent
Transfer Tracker

Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent
Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro
FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program

FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video