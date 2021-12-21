FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program

FC Cincinnati are once again helping local families fulfill their holiday wishes through support for St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Together program.

The MLS club teamed up with TQL to sponsor six families in need in the Greater Cincinnati area to purchase items on their wish lists. It's the third year in a row that FC Cincinnati have worked with St. Vincent de Paul during the holiday season.

“Supporting St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Together program has become an annual tradition for our staff at FC Cincinnati,” said Kate Solomon, vice president of community relations and executive director of FC Cincinnati Foundation. “It is a great opportunity for our staff to come together to support our neighbors around the holidays.”