FC Cincinnati honors Black History Month

FC Cincinnati is committed to leaving a legacy and being the embodiment of a rising Cincinnati. To honor Black History Month, FC Cincinnati has a series of initiatives planned.

Every Tuesday this month, the club will highlight our Soccer Unites program, presented by Old Spice. Club Ambassador Omar Cummings visits schools year-round to help expose children to the game of soccer who may not otherwise have the opportunity. FC Cincinnati is committed year-round to leveling the playing field for all children.