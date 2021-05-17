FC Cincinnati drop exclusive shirt and mural to mark TQL Stadium opening

To celebrate the opening of the TQL stadium on Sunday, FC Cincinnati collaborated with local streetwear boutique, UNheardof, on a exclusive "All for Cincy" T-shirt and mural.

UNheardof worked with Graffiti Artist Chris Gliebe, aka The Devious, who has worked on Kanye West (The Yeezus Tour) and Katie Perry (Super Bowl Halftime shoe). Together, they created a mural of a robotic lion inspired by 1980’s early skateboarding graphics. Along with the mural, the club and brand released two T-shirts and a limited edition 1/50 hand pulled silk screen print of the mural.