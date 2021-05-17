Jerseys

FC Cincinnati drop exclusive shirt and mural to mark TQL Stadium opening

To celebrate the opening of the TQL stadium on Sunday, FC Cincinnati collaborated with local streetwear boutique, UNheardof, on a exclusive "All for Cincy" T-shirt and mural.

UNheardof worked with Graffiti Artist Chris Gliebe, aka The Devious, who has worked on Kanye West (The Yeezus Tour) and Katie Perry (Super Bowl Halftime shoe). Together, they created a mural of a robotic lion inspired by 1980’s early skateboarding graphics. Along with the mural, the club and brand released two T-shirts and a limited edition 1/50 hand pulled silk screen print of the mural.

Shop for the shirt and more gear at mlsstore.com

all-for-cincy-shirt-0
all-for-cincy-shirt-1

Advertising

all-for-cincy-shirt-3
all-for-cincy-shirt-2
all-for-cincy-shirt-4

Shop for the shirt and more gear at mlsstore.com

FC Cincinnati Jerseys

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS launches all-new "Love Unites" training gear
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 5
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 4

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Sounders rampant, Timbers weather storm in Week 5

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Sounders rampant, Timbers weather storm in Week 5
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 5
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 5
Hernan Losada on Orlando's "park the bus" tactics: "I wouldn’t like to win a game this way"

Hernan Losada on Orlando's "park the bus" tactics: "I wouldn’t like to win a game this way"
FC Cincinnati drop exclusive shirt and mural to mark TQL Stadium opening

FC Cincinnati drop exclusive shirt and mural to mark TQL Stadium opening
Adam Buksa is getting frustrated answering questions about being frustrated

Adam Buksa is getting frustrated answering questions about being frustrated
Three takeaways from Seattle Sounders' march past LAFC

Three takeaways from Seattle Sounders' march past LAFC
More News
Video
Video
Cascadia Clash in Week 5 Goal of the Week | Presented by AT&T
1:23

Cascadia Clash in Week 5 Goal of the Week | Presented by AT&T
Did Nani push the referee? Should NYCFC's goal have stood?
6:50
Instant Replay

Did Nani push the referee? Should NYCFC's goal have stood?
Watch every single goal from week 5
21:04

Watch every single goal from week 5

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 5
5:52

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 5
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.