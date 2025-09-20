FC Cincinnati: Building a winning culture from scratch

"Because I believe that people in Cincinnati were looking for a new kind of sports team. A sports team that really did believe that we have an obligation to lead, inspire and unite the community and to help create a different brand for Cincinnati as a winning city.”

“There was a lane for FC Cincinnati,” co-founder and club co-CEO Jeff Berding said. “This is literally what I wrote down on a legal pad: If we were a winning team, a family-friendly, inclusive club and a franchise that gave back and made the community better—to be givers to the community, not takers—that we could be relevant very quickly.

Ten years after FC Cincinnati’s founding in August 2015, Cincinnati hasn’t quite turned into a town known for titles. But the club itself has turned into a success story across multiple leagues. They began as a record-setting attendance draw in the USL. Last week, with a 2-1 win over Nashville, Cincy set an MLS record for wins over three seasons (55).

Before becoming the 2023 & 2025 Supporters’ Shield winners and perennial MLS Cup contenders, they had to establish themselves as a relevant product in the city. It seemed to happen instantly. On April 9, 2016, FC Cincinnati drew 14,658 fans to the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium to watch a 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence. A week later, they broke the USL attendance record when 20,497 fans showed up. They’d break that record three more times during their stint in USL.

For those who grew up in Cincinnati, like then-future FC Cincinnati center back Nick Hagglund, that didn’t come as a total surprise.

“I feel like everyone wanted an outlet to enjoy soccer,” Hagglund said. You know, in Cincinnati, I feel like we just never had anything that. You'd have US national team games that were nearby and Cincinnati people would go to Columbus and drive out there. But I don't think there was just like an outlet that was close enough for Cincinnati people to get professional soccer. But I felt the opportunity was there.