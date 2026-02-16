FC Cincinnati 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

FC Cincinnati have stayed in the league's top tier in recent years, winning the Supporters' Shield in 2023 and falling one point short of that same title in 2025.

To win their ultimate prize of MLS Cup presented by Audi, they'll lean heavily on star attackers Evander and Kévin Denkey. They combined for 33 goals and 17 assists last season.

Meanwhile, center back Miles Robinson is chasing a USA roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Key Signings