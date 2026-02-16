FC Cincinnati 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/home opener: Feb. 21 - 4:45 pm ET vs. Atlanta United
Team Snapshot
FC Cincinnati have stayed in the league's top tier in recent years, winning the Supporters' Shield in 2023 and falling one point short of that same title in 2025.
To win their ultimate prize of MLS Cup presented by Audi, they'll lean heavily on star attackers Evander and Kévin Denkey. They combined for 33 goals and 17 assists last season.
Meanwhile, center back Miles Robinson is chasing a USA roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Key Signings
- Kristian Fletcher: The US youth international and D.C. United homegrown forward had loan stints with Swansea City and Nottingham Forest in England.
- Bryan Ramírez: The Ecuadorian winger was acquired from Ecuadorian powerhouse LDU Quito, where he made over 100 appearances.
- Kyle Smith: The Cincinnati native comes home after seven seasons with Orlando City, adding versatility along the backline.
Key Departures
- Álvaro Barreal: The Argentine wingback and 2023 MLS All-Star was fully transferred to Brazilian Série A side Santos after being on loan.
- Brenner: The Brazilian forward, who had 33g/8a in two stints with Cincinnati, left after his loan from Italian Serie A club Udinese expired.
- Yuya Kubo: After six seasons and nearly 200 appearances with Cincinnati, the former Japanese international departed the club.
- Luca Orellano: The Argentine attacker and 2024 MLS All-Star was transferred to CF Monterrey in LIGA MX.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent forcecast the 2026 regular season for FC Cincinnati.
- Andrés Agulla: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Pat Noonan
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Last year: 20W-9L-5D, 65 points, 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinal