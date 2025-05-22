Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 15

Columbus Crew Eye MLS Record Road Unbeaten Streak
Currently sitting in fourth place in the Supporters’ Shield standings, the Columbus Crew (27 points, 7-1-6) continue to be one of the toughest teams to beat in Major League Soccer, having suffered just one loss through Matchday 14. The Crew have shined away from home in recent months, going unbeaten across their last 11 regular season road matches dating back to August 28, 2024, and are one of just two MLS teams without a road loss in 2025 alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
With a result against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), the Crew would tie 2010 FC Dallas for the longest road unbeaten streak in MLS history at 12 matches. FC Dallas accomplished the feat from May 1 to Sept. 25, 2010 en route to earning its first trip to the MLS Cup presented by Audi.
The longest road unbeaten streaks in MLS history:
Orlando City SC Looks to Match Club-Record Unbeaten Run
The hottest club in MLS is Orlando City SC, which recorded a 3-0 victory against Sunshine State rival Inter Miami CF during Rivalry Week last Saturday to extend its unbeaten run to 11 matches this season. The Lions own the league’s longest undefeated streak this year – one that began on March 15 against the New York Red Bulls – and sit on the verge of matching club history.
With a result against the Portland Timbers on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Orlando would tie its club-record MLS unbeaten streak of 12 matches set in 2020. The Lions would become the first team with a single-season unbeaten streak of 12-or-more matches since Real Salt Lake’s 15-game run in 2024 (March 23 to June 19) and would become just the fourth team to record an unbeaten run of 12-plus games over the last five seasons.
The longest unbeaten streaks in Orlando City SC history:
Espinoza On Verge of 80 Assist Club
One of the most consistent contributors across Major League Soccer since entering the league in 2019, San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Cristian Espinoza has been at the center of the league’s most prolific offense in 2025. The Argentine has a league-high eight assists and has added four goals in 13 matches this season, while guiding the Earthquakes offense to an MLS-best 29 goals.
With an assist against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Apple TV+), Espinoza, who has 79 career assists, would become the third active player to reach 80 career assists, joining 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta (97) and 2020 MLS Best XI honoree Nicolás Lodeiro (91). Espinoza is the club’s all-time leader in assists, currently sitting 29 helpers ahead of the next-closest player (Shea Salinas, 50).
Four other current players – Minnesota's Julian Gressel (78), the LA Galaxy’s Diego Fagúndez (76), New England’s Carles Gil (75) and New York City FC’s Maxi Moralez (75) -- also stand on the verge of joining this exclusive club.
The active MLS players with at least 80 career assists:
Four Clubs Aim to Reach 30 Points in 15 Matches
The top four teams in the Supporters’ Shield standings through Matchday 14 – the Philadelphia Union (29 points, 9-3-2), FC Cincinnati (29 points, 9-3-2), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (28 points, 8-1-4), and the Columbus Crew (27 points, 7-1-6) -- are off to strong starts in MLS play and can each eclipse the 30-point threshold this weekend.
No MLS season has featured four teams that have reached the 30-point mark through 15 matches, with the current record being three clubs accomplishing the feat in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2020, Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders FC, and the Columbus Crew each reached the mark and went on to finish in the top six of the Supporters’ Shield standings, with Toronto FC taking home the MLS Cup presented by Audi.
The New England Revolution, the Sounders, and Sporting Kansas City accomplished the feat in 2021 and the three clubs finished first, third, and fourth in the end-of-year league standings, respectively.
A snapshot of the four clubs and their Matchday 15 matchups are included below:
- The Philadelphia Union host Inter Miami CF on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), looking to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and snap a three-game losing streak against the Herons.
- FC Cincinnati travels to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face off against Atlanta United on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Apple TV+).
- The Western Conference-leading Whitecaps hit the road to square off with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
- The Crew will look to tie the MLS record for longest road unbeaten streak (see above) as they take on Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
The seasons featuring the most teams to reach 30 points in their first 15 games:
St. Clair Keeping it Clean for Minnesota
Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair leads Major League Soccer with seven clean sheets through 13 matches and is one of only three ‘keepers this season with a goals against average below one (minimum five games played). St. Clair has already tied his shutout total from 2024 and sits just one shy of matching his career high of eight clean sheets set in 2023.
With a shutout against Austin FC on Saturday night (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) or Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) , St. Clair would become the 10th goalkeeper in MLS history and the first since Seattle’s Stefan Frei in 2023 to record at least eight shutouts in his first 15 games of a season. Of the previous nine to accomplish the feat, three players took home Goalkeeper of the Year honors at the conclusion of their respective seasons – Tony Meola in 2000, Donovan Ricketts in 2010, and Tim Melia in 2017.
The goalkeepers with at least eight shutouts in their first 15 games of a season in MLS history: