Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 15

Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair leads Major League Soccer with seven clean sheets through 13 matches and is one of only three ‘keepers this season with a goals against average below one (minimum five games played). St. Clair has already tied his shutout total from 2024 and sits just one shy of matching his career high of eight clean sheets set in 2023.

With a shutout against Austin FC on Saturday night (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) or Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) , St. Clair would become the 10th goalkeeper in MLS history and the first since Seattle’s Stefan Frei in 2023 to record at least eight shutouts in his first 15 games of a season. Of the previous nine to accomplish the feat, three players took home Goalkeeper of the Year honors at the conclusion of their respective seasons – Tony Meola in 2000, Donovan Ricketts in 2010, and Tim Melia in 2017.