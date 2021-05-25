Transfer Tracker

Ex-Galaxy, Orlando 'keeper Brian Rowe announces retirement

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

After a nine-year career that began in 2012 as an MLS Pool goalkeeper, Brian Rowe has announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Rowe played in a combined 109 regular-season and postseason games from 2012-20, as highlighted by being part of the LA Galaxy’s MLS Cup-winning side in 2014. He also featured extensively for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Orlando City SC, starting for the latter before they brought in Peru national team stalwart Pedro Gallese.

“Thank you to all the coaches that took a chance on me, the fans for your unrelenting support and most importantly, thank you to all of the technical staff, equipment managers, admins, interns, front office and stadium staff that tirelessly worked behind the scenes to keep us healthy and our lives running seamlessly,” Rowe wrote in an Instagram post. “Without you, none of this would have been possible.”

Rowe originally entered MLS in 2012 after being picked No. 24 overall (second round) in that year's Supplementary Draft by Chivas USA. He wasn’t signed, though his MLS Pool goalkeeper status prompted several loans on an emergency basis.

Rowe played college soccer at UCLA and was out of contract following the 2020 season. His best stretch in MLS occurred from 2016-19 when he started a combined 87 regular-season games for LA, Orlando and Vancouver.

