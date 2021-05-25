Ex-Galaxy, Orlando 'keeper Brian Rowe announces retirement

Rowe played in a combined 109 regular-season and postseason games from 2012-20, as highlighted by being part of the LA Galaxy ’s MLS Cup-winning side in 2014. He also featured extensively for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Orlando City SC , starting for the latter before they brought in Peru national team stalwart Pedro Gallese .

“Thank you to all the coaches that took a chance on me, the fans for your unrelenting support and most importantly, thank you to all of the technical staff, equipment managers, admins, interns, front office and stadium staff that tirelessly worked behind the scenes to keep us healthy and our lives running seamlessly,” Rowe wrote in an Instagram post. “Without you, none of this would have been possible.”