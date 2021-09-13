Ex-Atlanta United attacker Andrew Carleton signs for Costa Rican club

The former Atlanta United attacker has signed with Costa Rican first-division side Jicaral Sercoba, it was announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old was Atlanta United’s first homegrown signing, but he never lived up to the hype from a stellar US youth national team career that saw him compete in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

He signed ahead of Atlanta’s expansion season and made only two starts over 11 regular-season appearances, the final of which came in March 2019.

Marred with off-field headaches and few chances on the field, Carleton’s 2021 contract was declined in November.

Carleton was suspended from the matchday squad at MLS Cup 2018 for "disciplinary reasons.” And after ex-Five Stripes boss Frank de Boer publicly stated Carleton needed “to grow up” off the field, he forgot his passport for a road match against Toronto FC.