Ex-Atlanta United attacker Andrew Carleton signs for Costa Rican club

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Andrew Carleton has found a new home.

The former Atlanta United attacker has signed with Costa Rican first-division side Jicaral Sercoba, it was announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old was Atlanta United’s first homegrown signing, but he never lived up to the hype from a stellar US youth national team career that saw him compete in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

He signed ahead of Atlanta’s expansion season and made only two starts over 11 regular-season appearances, the final of which came in March 2019.

Marred with off-field headaches and few chances on the field, Carleton’s 2021 contract was declined in November.

Carleton was suspended from the matchday squad at MLS Cup 2018 for "disciplinary reasons.” And after ex-Five Stripes boss Frank de Boer publicly stated Carleton needed “to grow up” off the field, he forgot his passport for a road match against Toronto FC.

Carleton was sent down to Atlanta United 2 and went on loan stints with the Charleston Battery and Indy Eleven in the USL Championship before signing with the Georgia Storm in April, scoring four goals in nine appearances with the NPSL squad. He's now hoping to jump forward at Jicaral Sercoba, who are 11th in Liga FPD.

Atlanta United FC Andrew Carleton

