Evander to the rescue: FC Cincinnati's star man delivers

Evander is off the mark for FC Cincinnati in 2026.

The two-time MLS Best-XI and All-Star selection opened his account for the season to help the Orange & Blue battle back for a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 8's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

With Cincy down 3-1 in the 79th minute, Evander buried his penalty kick before causing Dje D’Avilla's own goal seven minutes later to salvage a point for the hosts at TQL Stadium.

Were the Brazilian's late heroics a sign of things to come?

"When you're pushing, pushing, pushing, now there's more expectation to finish a play from the penalty spot," said Cincy head coach Pat Noonan. "I was happy to see the first one go in, and he had a strong game. He was influential in our attack.