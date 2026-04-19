Evander to the rescue: FC Cincinnati's star man delivers

Evander is off the mark for FC Cincinnati in 2026.
The two-time MLS Best-XI and All-Star selection opened his account for the season to help the Orange & Blue battle back for a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 8's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
With Cincy down 3-1 in the 79th minute, Evander buried his penalty kick before causing Dje D’Avilla's own goal seven minutes later to salvage a point for the hosts at TQL Stadium.
Were the Brazilian's late heroics a sign of things to come?
"When you're pushing, pushing, pushing, now there's more expectation to finish a play from the penalty spot," said Cincy head coach Pat Noonan. "I was happy to see the first one go in, and he had a strong game. He was influential in our attack.
"I thought he worked hard defensively, and hopefully this gets him going in the way of production."
MLS royalty
Evander, who joined the league in 2023 with the Portland Timbers, has been a Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist for the last two years.
Last season, his first in Cincinnati following an MLS-record cash-for-player trade with the Timbers worth $12 million, Evander finished with 33 goal contributions, including a career-high 18 goals.
With Saturday's penalty, Evander reached 43 regular-season goals - tying Welton for most goals scored in MLS by a Brazilian-born player.
For a Cincinnati team who build so much around Evander as the centerpiece, they'll be hoping the floodgates are opened.
"There's been plenty of good moments," said Noonan. "It's just the final piece that is missing."