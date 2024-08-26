Don Garber celebrates 25 years as MLS Commissioner

In 2024, with Major League Soccer’s 30th season just around the corner, the hallmarks of a modern-day, thriving league are plain to see.

“Don will be looked at as one of the most pivotal figures in the history of the sport in this country.”

“MLS is not what it is today without Don Garber,” said Hunt. “There’s a good chance that it may not even exist because he was so critical in those early days of keeping the league together and figuring out a path for the league to go forward, helping recruit new ownership groups, and convincing skeptical mayors on new stadiums.

Just ask FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who points to 1999 – when Don Garber became MLS Commissioner – as a tipping point. At the time, MLS was four years old.

Every matchday, soccer-specific stadiums fill to the brim with supporters. Global viewers in over 100 countries can watch games via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV . Players train at state-of-the-art facilities. Teams are active in the transfer market, both as buyers and sellers. World Cup winners and emerging talents make MLS their league of choice.

Hunt’s comments take us back a quarter-century, to when Garber joined MLS after working for the National Football League. He was hardly considered a soccer expert after focusing on the NFL’s international footprint, and many doubted he was the right choice for MLS Commissioner.

Yet 25 years later, Garber has proven to be exactly what MLS needed. Garber navigated choppy waters, steering MLS from a league born amid the United States hosting the 1994 FIFA World Cup to one on the rise.

“When I started this journey many years ago, I never thought that the league would be where it is today,” Garber said. “It speaks to the resilience of the sport in our country.”

Steps forward

The growth indicators span far and wide.

MLS started with 10 teams and will soon expand to 30, with San Diego FC joining in 2025. There’s a sizable Canadian footprint, and newcomers, ranging from Atlanta United and Inter Miami to LAFC and Seattle Sounders, have pushed MLS forward.

The on-field product has similarly improved. David Beckham joining the LA Galaxy in 2007 proved transformational, leading MLS to establish the Designated Player rule. Then Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami last summer, kickstarting a new era for soccer in North America with arguably the sport’s greatest-ever player.

All the while, MLS academies develop world-renowned talents.

Alphonso Davies is the most notable example, going from a Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown star to a UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich. He captains Canada as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches on home soil. Another shining example is Tyler Adams, a New York Red Bulls product who plays in the Premier League and captained the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Then there’s Leagues Cup, which sees all 47 MLS and LIGA MX teams pause their respective league seasons each summer to compete in the World Cup-style tournament. The revolutionary competition just concluded its second year and offers a direct path to Concacaf Champions Cup.

Of course, MLS Season Pass launched last year as the flagship product of a 10-year, first-of-its-kind partnership with Apple that allows fans to stream every MLS match through the Apple TV app, without local blackouts or restrictions.

The list goes on and on.

Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre, who previously led Premier League mainstays Liverpool, can’t help but admire this evolution.