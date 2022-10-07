Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrović to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old Serbian international joined the 2021 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners in April, replacing US international goalkeeper Matt Turner before he joined Premier League side Arsenal in a reported $10 million deal.

Petrović's new deal comes amid reported transfer interest from Europe, having originally arrived from Serbian side FK Čukarički.

“Djordje Petrović has been a great addition to our team. In his 2022 season with the Revolution, Djordje has made a great impression on both his teammates and the staff,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release.