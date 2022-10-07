Transfer Tracker

Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrović to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday. 

The 22-year-old Serbian international joined the 2021 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners in April, replacing US international goalkeeper Matt Turner before he joined Premier League side Arsenal in a reported $10 million deal. 

Petrović's new deal comes amid reported transfer interest from Europe, having originally arrived from Serbian side FK Čukarički. 

“Djordje Petrović has been a great addition to our team. In his 2022 season with the Revolution, Djordje has made a great impression on both his teammates and the staff,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release.

“We believe he has a great future and will continue to improve as a goalkeeper. Therefore, he is most deserving of this new contract.”

Petrovic has seven clean sheets through 20 games, plus leads the league with four penalty-kick stops from 12 attempts. Petrović’s 75.47 save percentage ranks second among all MLS goalkeepers (minimum 30 saves).

According to American Soccer Analysis’ advanced metrics, Petrović has recorded -10.46 goals prevented and +11.37 goals added this year, both of which are on track to be the highest single-season totals in MLS since the statistics were first tracked in 2013. Those marks come despite Petrović playing only 1,800 minutes in league action.

