Kévin Denkey delivers heroics as FC Cincinnati earn dramatic win

Kévin Denkey , the team’s club-record signing, scored the game-winner in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, after his side had been reduced to 10 men following Miles Robinson ’s 60th-minute red card.

Four days after a crushing last-second defeat against Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, FCC bounced back with an emphatic 4-3 win over CF Montréal in front of home support at TQL Stadium.

Down to 10 men, Kévin Denkey scores in the 94th minute to give @fccincinnati their first lead. This game 😱 pic.twitter.com/X02Ca7NhHb

“That's kind of all we really needed. Sure, you'd like it to look different, but they fought, and that's all you can ask for.”

“You go into the international break with some positive feelings and momentum,” added Noonan.

While the defensive stinginess isn’t there yet for Cincinnati, allowing three goals on Sunday and 11 in five MLS matches this year, simply getting their attack in sync is a critical moment heading into the March international window.

“This isn't how we drew it up, but the players experiencing the positive feeling of winning a game in front of our home fans is important at this moment.”

“It's not about how pretty it looks; sometimes you just need the feeling of a win,” said head coach Pat Noonan after the match.

Following their CCC loss and a 6-1 defeat in MLS play against the New England Revolution on Matchday 4, picking up a win – especially one as clutch as this – could prove massive for Cincinnati’s confidence.

Denkey’s stock rises

While Evander has been a standout piece for FC Cincinnati, Denkey’s progressions have been nearly as vital, and Sunday was a prime example of the potent goalscorer he has become.

After tallying 15g/2a in his debut season in 2025, Cincinnati hoped that he could lead an offensive onslaught in 2026 and further build a partnership with Evander.

Following Sunday’s tally, he's now up to 6g/1a in all competitions.

“He's maturing quickly, and we're throwing a lot at him to improve all elements of his game. We know he can score goals, and we need to get him in those positions,” said Noonan.

“He's done so many things outside of scoring goals that have been really impressive, as far as on and off the field, to become a better professional, and his intent is always good. It's just sometimes figuring out how to maximize his abilities.”