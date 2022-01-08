Transfer Tracker

DC United transfer forward Erik Sorga to Sweden's IFK Göteborg 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

D.C. United have transferred forward Erik Sorga to Swedish first division side IFK Göteborg, the club announced Saturday.

Sorga, a 22-year-old Estonia international, was on loan at VVV-Venlo in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch soccer.

“We want to thank Erik for his service to the club since joining in 2020,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “We wish him the best of luck in Sweden in the next chapter of his professional career.”

Sorga joined the Black-and-Red in 2020 after being acquired from Loudoun United FC, their United Soccer League (USL) affiliate. He arrived stateside from FC Flora in his home country.

Sorga notched one goal across 21 MLS games (nine starts), memorably netting a 98th-minute game-winner against the New York Red Bulls.

