DC United sign Panama national team defender Éric Davis

“Éric is a veteran left back who provides quality service, intelligence on both sides of the ball, and a high degree of professionalism,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United’s president of soccer operations, said in a release. “He has a ton of international experience with the Panama national team, and we’re excited to integrate him with the team and bolster our roster.”

Davis, 32, joins the Black-and-Red after last playing for Slovakian first-division side DAC Dunajska Streda.

D.C. United have brought in longtime Panama national team defender Éric Davis , announcing Thursday morning he's signed through 2023 with options for 2024-25.

While at DAC Dunajska Streda, Davis scored 20 goals and recorded 32 assists in 196 appearances across all competitions. He has also played extensively for Panamanian side CD Árabe Unido.

Davis, who played for Panama at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has scored five goals in 78 international appearances. This summer, Davis helped Los Canaleros finish second in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

D.C. United have utilized several left backs this season, including free-agent signing Pedro Santos and Gaoussou Samaké. Mohanad Jeahze, an offseason signing from the Swedish first division, has been out following ankle surgery.

The Black-and-Red, in their first full season under head coach Wayne Rooney, are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after a last-place finish in 2022. That is narrowly on track, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference at the Leagues Cup break.