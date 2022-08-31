DC United sign homegrown defender Matai Akinmboni

“Matai has been in our academy for a number of years and has shown a great amount of progress as a player in the last year,” Loudoun general manager Stewart Mairs said in a release. “Since signing an academy contract with Loudoun United, Matai has consistently impressed us with his maturity and ability as a defender. As a player who has been in the academy system since such a young age, this is a huge accomplishment for the club to sign him to a professional contract.”