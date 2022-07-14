Transfer Tracker

DC United sign defender Sami Guediri from USL affiliate

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have promoted defender Sami Guediri from their USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC, the club announced Wednesday. His first-team contract extends through the 2022 season with separate option years in 2023 and 2024.

The 24-year-old left back joins after usual starter Brad Smith suffered a torn ACL last weekend. Guediri's already played in three league games for D.C. United this year during a series of short-term loans.

“Sami has been training with us regularly since preseason and has shown his value and quality in various aspects of play,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “We’re pleased to be able to add him to the roster at a pivotal point in the season and look forward to having him available for the rest of the year.”

Guediri spent last year with Inter Miami CF and made 10 appearances (two starts) for the Herons. He then signed in January with Loudoun United, where he’s scored twice in 13 appearances.

The Florida began started his professional career overseas in Germany before returning to the United States in 2018 and climbing the domestic soccer ladder.

Transfer Tracker D.C. United Sami Guediri

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union exercise purchase option on Julian Carranza from Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake loan Jonathan Menendez to Velez Sarsfield
New York Red Bulls transfer defender Jason Pendant to Ligue 2 club
More News
More News
DC United sign defender Sami Guediri from USL affiliate
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign defender Sami Guediri from USL affiliate
Philadelphia Union exercise purchase option on Julian Carranza from Inter Miami
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union exercise purchase option on Julian Carranza from Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake loan Jonathan Menendez to Velez Sarsfield
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake loan Jonathan Menendez to Velez Sarsfield
Jeremy Ebobisse on USMNT case, Portland exit, San Jose discovery & more
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jeremy Ebobisse on USMNT case, Portland exit, San Jose discovery & more
What all 28 teams need in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window

What all 28 teams need in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window
Sporting KC's Roger Espinoza wins Week 19 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Sporting KC's Roger Espinoza wins Week 19 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. Real Salt Lake | July 13, 2022
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. Real Salt Lake | July 13, 2022
GOAL: Héber Araujo dos Santos, NYCFC - 29th minute
0:53

GOAL: Héber Araujo dos Santos, NYCFC - 29th minute
GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 66th minute
0:47

GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 66th minute
WATCH: Cucho again! Columbus Crew star nets another golazo
0:49

WATCH: Cucho again! Columbus Crew star nets another golazo
More Video