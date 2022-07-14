DC United sign defender Sami Guediri from USL affiliate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have promoted defender Sami Guediri from their USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC, the club announced Wednesday. His first-team contract extends through the 2022 season with separate option years in 2023 and 2024.
The 24-year-old left back joins after usual starter Brad Smith suffered a torn ACL last weekend. Guediri's already played in three league games for D.C. United this year during a series of short-term loans.
“Sami has been training with us regularly since preseason and has shown his value and quality in various aspects of play,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “We’re pleased to be able to add him to the roster at a pivotal point in the season and look forward to having him available for the rest of the year.”
Guediri spent last year with Inter Miami CF and made 10 appearances (two starts) for the Herons. He then signed in January with Loudoun United, where he’s scored twice in 13 appearances.
The Florida began started his professional career overseas in Germany before returning to the United States in 2018 and climbing the domestic soccer ladder.