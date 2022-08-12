DC United defender Brendan Hines-Ike out for season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike is out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season after undergoing foot surgery on Aug. 11, the club announced Friday.

Hines-Ike is expected to be sidelined for up to six months after the operation helped repair a Lisfranc injury (mid-foot sprain). The timeline (as few as 4.5 months) should see him be healthy for the 2023 campaign.

The 27-year-old was second in minutes played (1,685) on the Black-and-Red this year. He only trails fellow center back Steve Birnbaum.

Hines-Ike spent the 2021 MLS season on loan with D.C. United from Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk before getting signed to a permanent move in January. He’s notched one goal and one assist in 33 games (32 starts) for the club.

D.C. now have two starting-level defenders out long-term after left back Brad Smith tore his ACL in early July.

They're the Eastern Conference's last-place team, with 11 games remaining for new head coach Wayne Rooney's group to make up an eight-point gap in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.

D.C. United Brendan Hines-Ike

