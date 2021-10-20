Dax McCarty on Nashville SC's 2021 season & national media attention

As strong as Nashville have been on the field, they arguably haven't fully broken into the national media conversation. That could just be a matter of time, but McCarty said at this point in his career, it's not something he pays attention to either way.

"I think when you’re younger you care about that stuff and you want people to be talking about you and you want to be reading great things about yourself, and you want to be reading the player ratings and how great you were and all that stuff," the 34-year-old said. "Especially in this day and age with Twitter and the instant analysis that fans and media alike can doll out, it’s natural. But with me, I’ve tried to stay away from that type of analysis because who knows if it’s real, who knows if it’s not. The only opinions that really matter are the opinions in the locker room and the opinion of the coaching staff, the technical staff and the guys in your locker room."