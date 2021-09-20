David Beckham's son, Romeo, makes debut for Fort Lauderdale CF

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Romeo Beckham, son of Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham, has made his professional soccer debut, starting and playing 79 minutes for Miami's League One affiliate Fort Lauderdale CF in the club's 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Sunday.

The 19-year-old lined up on the right wing, where his father established himself as an icon for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and the England national team during his playing career, reportedly setting up multiple good chances for teammates.

Beckham signed with Fort Lauderdale in September, joining a roster that also includes Harvey Neville, son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. Harvey Neville, who has made 16 appearances for Fort Lauderdale this season, also started Sunday's match alongside Beckham in midfield.

Inter Miami CF

