Curtin: Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera has been Concacaf's top player

You can count Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin as a card-carrying member of the Hector Herrera fan club – and then some.

“He's injected real life into Houston's group. Obviously has a huge following and the fans will come out, I'm sure a lot will come out in Philly to see him just because he's that big of a star. I respect his game a great deal.”

“I think Hector Herrera, for quite a bit, has been the best player that Concacaf has had,” Curtin stated Thursday. “He's such a great midfielder, can dominate the game with possession. He's so comfortable and calm on the ball. Obviously has had an incredible career.

Ahead of Philadelphia hosting Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday at Subaru Park (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), Curtin put the MLS newcomer and Mexico national team captain on the pedestal of arguably the region’s top player in recent years.

The 32-year-old’s Dynamo career is only four games (and two starts) old, but already there’s a sizable impact as Houston fight to climb the Western Conference table, sitting five points back of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places with 12 regular-season matches to go.

Herrera signed with Houston in March on a pre-contract, formally joining their roster in early July with 100 El Tri caps in tow heading into the Qatar 2022 World Cup. That move capped a decade in Europe, where he won league titles with Porto (Portugal) and Atletico Madrid (Spain) while competing regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

That sort of résumé has drawn the admiration of Curtin, amid a Concacaf landscape that also counts Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies (Canada), PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas (Costa Rica) and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic (United States) among its stars.

“With the great players, you're just trying your best to limit the amount of time they have on the ball because they're so talented that they're going to hurt you at some point during the 90 minutes,” Curtin said.