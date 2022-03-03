Cristhian Paredes signs contract extension with Portland Timbers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Cristhian Paredes to a four-year contract extension through 2025 with a club option year, the club announced Wednesday.
Paredes, 23, has been in Portland since 2018 and accrued eight goals and eight assists in 79 regular-season appearances (60 starts). He originally joined on loan from Liga MX's Club America before securing a permanent move to the Rose City.
Internationally, Paredes has appeared in six matches for Paraguay and featured for the South American country's youth teams from the U-17s to U-23s.
His Timbers career has included an MLS is Back Tournament title in 2020, plus an MLS Cup final appearance in 2021.