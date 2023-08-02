Contento! Chicho Arango is loving life with Real Salt Lake: "I'm happy with my work"

“I feel super good. The coaching staff and teammates have given me a really, really important confidence, they’ve let me know they believe in me and that helps you support the team and give your all in every game,” he said. “With that, the goals and assists have come.”

Already the investment looks to be paying dividends, with Arango scoring in his first game back and assisting on goals in each of the following two games. He added another tally as RSL topped the Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup play. Now, ahead of Thursday’s Leagues Cup Round-of-32 contest against Club León (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass , FS1, UniMás), Arango says he’s feeling comfortable with his new club and believes he can keep contributing.

As recently as last November, Arango was starting matches for LAFC , including the 2022 MLS Cup Final, but he departed for Liga MX squad Pachuca in February. Not long after that, he made a surprise return to MLS in mid-June, signing with Real Salt Lake as a Designated Player, with RSL reportedly spending a club-record fee to bring last year's MLS Cup champion back to the league.

“I think that’s the most important thing for a soccer player: To be happy, to be in your element, to work without worries, to put in an effort,” Arango told MLSsoccer.com. “I think the rest is all extra.”

If it sounds like Arango is putting a premium on his personal happiness, that’s because the 28-year-old feels he’s found success by “focusing on” himself and “not focusing as much on external things."

He continued: "Working and consciously putting in an effort for your future, your career, I think the respect you have for the profession, training well, preparing well has been fundamental to today be able to have these such positive years."

"We agree on a future"

The years have certainly been positive. Arango scored 14 goals in 17 matches with LAFC after arriving in the summer of 2021 from Millonarios in his native Colombia. He followed that up with 16 goals in the 2022 campaign that resulted in LAFC winning the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup, with Arango scoring in each of the team’s first two Audi MLS Cup Playoff games.

He then started slow at Pachuca, something he attributed to the coaching staff believing he needed a preseason of sorts before handing him his first start in April. Yet, Tuzos fans were hopeful he’d be part of the team’s Leagues Cup run and Apertura campaign after he scored in each of the final five games of their 2023 Clausura.

Instead, he was off to RSL, intrigued not only by a return to MLS, but by being a focal point for a team with the ability to contend for MLS Cup – after several previous seasons of teaming with other big-name attackers.