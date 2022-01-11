Columbus pick defender Philip Quinton after SuperDraft trade with RSL

Columbus sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money to RSL, then selected Quinton.

The Columbus Crew selected Notre Dame defender Philip Quinton with the No. 25 overall pick (first round) in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a trade with Real Salt Lake .

During his collegiate career, Quinton was an All-ACC Third Team pick. The center back played a key role as the Fighting Irish posted 13 clean sheets in 2021.

Earlier in the first round, Columbus also picked Saint Louis University and Generation adidas goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (No. 12 overall).