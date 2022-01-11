SuperDraft

Columbus pick defender Philip Quinton after SuperDraft trade with RSL

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CLB receive: No. 25 SuperDraft pick (select Philip Quinton)
  • RSL receive: $50k GAM

The Columbus Crew selected Notre Dame defender Philip Quinton with the No. 25 overall pick (first round) in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a trade with Real Salt Lake.

Columbus sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money to RSL, then selected Quinton.

During his collegiate career, Quinton was an All-ACC Third Team pick. The center back played a key role as the Fighting Irish posted 13 clean sheets in 2021.

Earlier in the first round, Columbus also picked Saint Louis University and Generation adidas goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (No. 12 overall).

The Crew missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2021, though captured a Campeones Cup title.

SuperDraft Real Salt Lake Columbus Crew Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

FC Dallas pick forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng after SuperDraft trade with NYCFC
RBNY pick forward O’Vonte Mullings after SuperDraft trade with Seattle
No. 1 SuperDraft pick Ben Bender ready to "hit the ground running" with Charlotte FC
More News
More News
FC Dallas pick forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng after SuperDraft trade with NYCFC

FC Dallas pick forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng after SuperDraft trade with NYCFC
Columbus pick defender Philip Quinton after SuperDraft trade with RSL

Columbus pick defender Philip Quinton after SuperDraft trade with RSL
RBNY pick forward O’Vonte Mullings after SuperDraft trade with Seattle

RBNY pick forward O’Vonte Mullings after SuperDraft trade with Seattle
No. 1 SuperDraft pick Ben Bender ready to "hit the ground running" with Charlotte FC
SuperDraft

No. 1 SuperDraft pick Ben Bender ready to "hit the ground running" with Charlotte FC
San Jose Earthquakes pick defender Oskar Agren after SuperDraft trade with DC United

San Jose Earthquakes pick defender Oskar Agren after SuperDraft trade with DC United
Nashville pick defender Ahmed Longmire after SuperDraft trade with Colorado

Nashville pick defender Ahmed Longmire after SuperDraft trade with Colorado
More News
Video
Video
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2:05

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2:23

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 28 | FC Dallas select Tsiki Ntsabeleng
0:38

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 28 | FC Dallas select Tsiki Ntsabeleng
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 27 | Portland Timbers select Justin Rasmussen
0:52

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 27 | Portland Timbers select Justin Rasmussen
More Video