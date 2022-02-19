Jerseys

Columbus Crew unveil 2022 Gold Standard kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Columbus Crew have unveiled their newest primary jersey, The Gold Standard kit by adidas, in advance of the 2022 MLS season.

This season, the Crew will don the Black & Gold colors that are synonymous with the team’s grit, hard work and determination, as well as the passion of its supporters. A modern twist on the gold kits that have been central to the club’s identity throughout the years, The Gold Standard kit features the newly modernized Isometric Checkerboard pattern, which makes its appearance on a jersey for the first time.

The jersey’s back neck transfer is emblazoned with the “Crew96” logo, a visual representation of the hashtag #Crew96, which commemorates the Crew’s standing as the first club in MLS history and marks the Black & Gold’s first game in 1996. The mark itself references the arch structures that curve over the streets in Columbus’ historic Short North Arts District, near Lower.com Field.

Featured on the jock tag is the State of Ohio logo, which pays homage to the Black & Gold fans throughout the Buckeye State, represented by the Isometric Checkerboard that fills the outline of the state.

