Columbus Crew sign Patrick Schulte to contract extension

The Columbus Crew have signed goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

"This contract extension is a testament to the hard work and dedication he puts forth every day and reflects our belief in his growth and the key role he plays for the team. We are excited to see Patrick continue to reach new heights as a member of the Crew."

"Patrick’s winning mentality and commitment to the team has been evident since he first joined our club in 2022," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

Since earning the starting job in Columbus, Schulte has helped guide the Crew to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.

The 23-year-old US international has made 77 appearances across all competitions for Columbus since the beginning of 2023, keeping 20 clean sheets. Last season, Schulte was named a finalist for 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

A former MLS NEXT Pro standout, Schulte helped Columbus Crew 2 win the inaugural league title in 2022. The Crew picked him No. 12 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after he starred at Saint Louis University.

Internationally, Schulte made four starts at the 2024 Summer Olympics and has earned three USMNT caps.

"I am excited and blessed to have this opportunity to continue my journey here with the Crew," said Schulte. “Being in Columbus has given me the opportunity to grow and develop since day one, and I know that continuing here will push me to be better every day.

"I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from the front office, the coaches, my teammates and all of the support staff. The journey ahead is something I’m looking forward to and I’m excited to start this new chapter on Saturday as we begin our hunt to bring more memories to Columbus."

Columbus' 2025 season begins on Feb. 22 when they host Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).