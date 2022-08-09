Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew loan Alexandru Matan to Romanian club

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian top-flight side Rapid București for the remainder of 2022, the club announced Tuesday.

Rapid București hold an option to permanently transfer Matan at the end of the loan period, which expires Dec. 31. Matan, 22, is a former Romanian youth international.

“Alex is a young player who needs consistent minutes on the field in order to continue his development," Crew president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “This loan will give him the best opportunity to achieve that objective. We look forward to monitoring Alex’s progress during this loan over the coming months.”

The U22 Initiative attacker has featured in 34 regular-season appearances (nine starts) for Columbus, though recorded zero goals and zero assists.

Before joining Columbus for the 2021 MLS season, Matan made 56 appearances in Romania’s first division and helped Viitorul Constanta win the 2018-2019 Cupa Romaniei – Romania’s domestic cup. Matan also spent part of the 2019-20 season on loan with FC Voluntari.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Columbus Crew Alexandru Irinel Matan

