Columbus Crew loan Alexandru Matan to Romanian club

The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian top-flight side Rapid București for the remainder of 2022, the club announced Tuesday.

Rapid București hold an option to permanently transfer Matan at the end of the loan period, which expires Dec. 31. Matan, 22, is a former Romanian youth international.

“Alex is a young player who needs consistent minutes on the field in order to continue his development," Crew president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “This loan will give him the best opportunity to achieve that objective. We look forward to monitoring Alex’s progress during this loan over the coming months.”