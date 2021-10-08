Columbus Crew launch program to support children's mental health

The Columbus Crew, in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, have announced their "Wrap Them In Support" campaign to support the hospital’s On Our Sleeves movement for children’s mental health.
Kicking off with On Our Sleeves Night at the Crew’s October 16 home match against Inter Miami CF, and through fundraising opportunities from now through May 2022, Crew fans, community members and businesses will be able to participate in the Wrap Them In Support Campaign by purchasing a specially-designed Wrap Them In Support fan scarf. All proceeds from the sales and fundraising will benefit the work of On Our Sleeves.
The goal of the campaign is to sell enough scarves so that by next year's Children’s Mental Health Day on May 7, fans will come together on the pitch at Lower.com Field to set an official Guinness World Record for the longest chain of sports fan scarfs.
“As our partnership with Nationwide and Nationwide Children’s continues to grow, we are proud to come together as a team, a fan base and a community to advocate for breaking stigmas around childhood mental health,” Crew executive vice president and chief business officer Steve Lyons said in a release. “The Columbus Crew Foundation and our Give Forward community relations program have always been about improving the lives of children and giving back to Central Ohio. Through the Wrap Them In Support campaign, we are aiming to do something massive – and record-breaking -- with a custom scarf that symbolizes support for soccer and the important work of On Our Sleeves.”
On Our Sleeves aims to provide free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates.
For more information on the campaign and to purchase scarves, click here.