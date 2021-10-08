Columbus Crew launch program to support children's mental health

“As our partnership with Nationwide and Nationwide Children’s continues to grow, we are proud to come together as a team, a fan base and a community to advocate for breaking stigmas around childhood mental health,” Crew executive vice president and chief business officer Steve Lyons said in a release. “The Columbus Crew Foundation and our Give Forward community relations program have always been about improving the lives of children and giving back to Central Ohio. Through the Wrap Them In Support campaign, we are aiming to do something massive – and record-breaking -- with a custom scarf that symbolizes support for soccer and the important work of On Our Sleeves.”