Columbus Crew launch new youth partnerships program

The Columbus Crew are expanding the reach of their youth programs, announcing Thursday that they've launched a new Youth Partnerships Program, comprised of the Crew Network program and Academy Affiliate program, to work alongside existing youth soccer organizations in Ohio and the surrounding areas.
The efforts are geared toward players between 4 and 14 years old, reflecting the club’s commitment to fostering a sense of community in Columbus and the Midwest through soccer.
“As a club, we aim to ignite an unrelenting passion for soccer in our community, and that is something that begins at the youth level,” president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “By working with youth soccer organizations both in Columbus and in the Midwest region, our hope is to use soccer as a vehicle through which we can effect positive change in our community and deepen the love for the game.”
The Crew Network is comprised of various local youth soccer organizations, with network clubs receiving both technical and commercial benefits from the Crew. The assistance includes player training opportunities, access to the Crew’s coaching staff and increased brand exposure.
Michigan Wolves’ MLS NEXT teams will be Columbus’ first Academy Affiliate. The club has over 40 years of experience in developing players from across Michigan.
“Our Crew Network and Academy Affiliate programs are just beginning, and we hope to expand both,” Dante Washington, director of strategic partnerships and business development, said in a release. “With that in mind, we are in the process of hiring a Youth Partnerships Technical Director to oversee our programs as they continue to grow and expand. Ultimately, our goal is to support and partner with groups in the Columbus area who have youth that are interested in playing soccer, whether it be travel soccer teams or local community centers.”