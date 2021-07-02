Columbus Crew launch new youth partnerships program

The Crew Network is comprised of various local youth soccer organizations, with network clubs receiving both technical and commercial benefits from the Crew. The assistance includes player training opportunities, access to the Crew’s coaching staff and increased brand exposure.

“Our Crew Network and Academy Affiliate programs are just beginning, and we hope to expand both,” Dante Washington, director of strategic partnerships and business development, said in a release. “With that in mind, we are in the process of hiring a Youth Partnerships Technical Director to oversee our programs as they continue to grow and expand. Ultimately, our goal is to support and partner with groups in the Columbus area who have youth that are interested in playing soccer, whether it be travel soccer teams or local community centers.”