Columbus Crew get White House reception for MLS Cup 2023 win

WASHINGTON – The Columbus Crew turned the White House gold on Friday morning, meeting U.S. President Joe Biden and touring the historic halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW as they were officially honored for their MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi championship in memorable fashion.

Fitting in the visit one day before their road match vs. D.C. United at Audi Field Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), the reigning champs were treated to an audience with the Commander-in-Chief before a formal ceremony in which Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff paid tribute to their achievements before a gathering that included Columbus ownership, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and a band of diehard Crew supporters.

“You grow up watching professional teams win championships,” Crew striker Christian Ramírez told MLSsoccer.com, “and be able to have this privilege, to be able to be one of the small percentage of people to win a championship and to be here at the White House is really special.”

The spouse of Vice President and current presidential candidate Kamala Harris was gifted his own customized authentic Crew jersey from head coach Wilfried Nancy and captain Darlington Nagbe , and afterwards players and staff were treated to a tour of the Oval Office, Cabinet Room and other spots in the iconic West Wing.

“There may be a lot of hate and division out there at this moment, but sports brings people, and our country, together. And that’s what you all do each and every day. You inspire people across our nation, you lift them up with a sense of joy and community. You show them what true leadership actually looks like.”

“Through your work and dedication you have made the central Ohio community and our entire nation incredibly proud,” said Emhoff, who noted with a grin that he was an avid referee during his own childrens’ youth soccer experiences. “Part of why I personally love sports so much is, sports brings us together, sports unifies us. And as we all know, we actually have way more in common than what divides us.

Awe-inspiring moment

It marks another memorable chapter in the remarkable saga of a founding MLS club that represents a model organization on and off the field.

“This is amazing. I’m really grateful, and it's an honor and a privilege, because when we came in the White House and we saw, we smell and we felt the history behind everything,” said Nancy. “Yes, we won a trophy. But again, this is part of the journey, and for me, this is the most important. I’m really, really proud, and I was emotional because, again, I’ve traveled a lot, and you know my background, and to be able to to be here at 47 years old in the White House, and because of the sport that we do every day, wow, this is nice. This is really nice.”

Nancy deployed the soaring inspirational rhetoric that’s become his trademark, first in his prepared remarks at the ceremony and later in a conversation with MLSsoccer.com.

“It's difficult to describe,” he added, “because I took the time to walk and to look at everything, and the details, you know? About the wall, the details about the table, the details about the windows. It's unbelievable, we can see all the images, obviously all the presidents we can see, this is amazing. And we had the possibility also to go in the office of the president – wow, this is, I cannot describe. This is in my soul. What a moment, what a moment.