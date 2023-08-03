Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Sidnei Tavares from FC Porto B 

Sidnei Tavares COL
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Sidnei Tavares on loan from Portuguese side FC Porto B, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Portugal youth international moves to the MLS Western Conference club through June 2024 with a purchase option. He is classified as a U22 Initiative signing and occupies an international roster slot.

Tavares formally joined Colorado before the league's Secondary Transfer Window closed on Wednesday evening.

"We’re delighted to add a player of Sidnei’s quality to our roster," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "Sidnei is a young, athletic midfielder who is technically gifted and has the attributes to immediately make an impact on both sides of the ball. We look forward to welcoming him to the club and getting him acclimated as quickly as possible."

Before arriving in Colorado, Tavares developed in Leicester City's academy and made three appearances for the English club, including two Premier League showings in March 2021. He then joined Porto's second squad, where he's since made 38 appearances.

Tavares is Colorado's third addition of the summer transfer window after they acquired left back Andrew Gutman (trade with Atlanta United) and striker Rafael Navarro (loan from Brazil's Palmeiras).

Head coach Robin Fraser's team faces an uphill climb to make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, sitting last in the Western Conference table (14th place) with 11 matches to go.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids

Related Stories

DC United acquire Panamanian forward José Fajardo
LAFC transfer José Cifuentes to Rangers FC
LA Galaxy sign defender Maya Yoshida
More News
More News
DC United acquire Panamanian forward José Fajardo
Transfer Tracker

DC United acquire Panamanian forward José Fajardo
LAFC transfer José Cifuentes to Rangers FC
Transfer Tracker

LAFC transfer José Cifuentes to Rangers FC
LA Galaxy sign defender Maya Yoshida
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign defender Maya Yoshida
FC Dallas sign longtime LaLiga midfielder Asier Illarramendi
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign longtime LaLiga midfielder Asier Illarramendi
2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bet: Thursday, August 3

2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bet: Thursday, August 3
Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Sidnei Tavares from FC Porto B 
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Sidnei Tavares from FC Porto B 
More News
Video
Video
EVERY TOUCH: Lionel Messi gets last laugh in Miami vs. Orlando
3:33

EVERY TOUCH: Lionel Messi gets last laugh in Miami vs. Orlando
More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
3:36

More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. FC Juárez | August 2, 2023
6:44

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. FC Juárez | August 2, 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga reclaims red-hot form with hat trick vs. FC Juárez
1:50

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga reclaims red-hot form with hat trick vs. FC Juárez
More Video