Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Sidnei Tavares from FC Porto B 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Sidnei Tavares on loan from Portuguese side FC Porto B, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Portugal youth international moves to the MLS Western Conference club through June 2024 with a purchase option. He is classified as a U22 Initiative signing and occupies an international roster slot.

Tavares formally joined Colorado before the league's Secondary Transfer Window closed on Wednesday evening.

"We’re delighted to add a player of Sidnei’s quality to our roster," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "Sidnei is a young, athletic midfielder who is technically gifted and has the attributes to immediately make an impact on both sides of the ball. We look forward to welcoming him to the club and getting him acclimated as quickly as possible."

Before arriving in Colorado, Tavares developed in Leicester City's academy and made three appearances for the English club, including two Premier League showings in March 2021. He then joined Porto's second squad, where he's since made 38 appearances.

Tavares is Colorado's third addition of the summer transfer window after they acquired left back Andrew Gutman (trade with Atlanta United) and striker Rafael Navarro (loan from Brazil's Palmeiras).

Head coach Robin Fraser's team faces an uphill climb to make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, sitting last in the Western Conference table (14th place) with 11 matches to go.