Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Jack Price to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Colorado Rapids continued a flurry of contract extensions Wednesday, announcing that midfielder and captain Jack Price has re-upped through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

Price, 29, is renowned for his set-piece service and has provided a league-leading 22 assists off dead balls since 2019.

“Jack has become the heartbeat of our team and one of the best midfielders in the league since his arrival four years ago,” EVP & general manager Padraig Smith said in a release. “His leadership, selflessness and elite set-piece deliveries have been a vital part of our on-field success and we’re thrilled to secure his future in Burgundy.”

Price joined Colorado in 2018 from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s since logged two goals and 32 assists across 104 regular-season appearances (100 starts).

With Price in a key role last year, Colorado topped the Western Conference regular-season standings and booked a Concacaf Champions League spot.

Colorado Rapids Jack Price Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Source: LAFC in advanced talks to acquire Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Tate Schmitt
LA Galaxy bring back midfielder Victor Vazquez
More News
More News
Source: LAFC in advanced talks to acquire Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: LAFC in advanced talks to acquire Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps
Exclusive | Kei Kamara on Sierra Leone’s AFCON heroics: "Our people deserve this"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Exclusive | Kei Kamara on Sierra Leone’s AFCON heroics: "Our people deserve this"
Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Tate Schmitt
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Tate Schmitt
LA Galaxy bring back midfielder Victor Vazquez
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy bring back midfielder Victor Vazquez
Concacaf to implement VAR for remaining World Cup Qualifiers, 2022 CCL

Concacaf to implement VAR for remaining World Cup Qualifiers, 2022 CCL
San Jose Earthquakes re-sign goalkeeper Matt Bersano
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes re-sign goalkeeper Matt Bersano
More News
Video
Video
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
14:14

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
Columbus Crew Season Preview
10:52

Columbus Crew Season Preview
Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
2:55

Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
Philadelphia Union Season Preview
11:46

Philadelphia Union Season Preview
More Video