Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Jack Price to contract extension

The Colorado Rapids continued a flurry of contract extensions Wednesday, announcing that midfielder and captain Jack Price has re-upped through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

“Jack has become the heartbeat of our team and one of the best midfielders in the league since his arrival four years ago,” EVP & general manager Padraig Smith said in a release. “His leadership, selflessness and elite set-piece deliveries have been a vital part of our on-field success and we’re thrilled to secure his future in Burgundy.”