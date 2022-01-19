Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Jack Price to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Colorado Rapids continued a flurry of contract extensions Wednesday, announcing that midfielder and captain Jack Price has re-upped through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026.
Price, 29, is renowned for his set-piece service and has provided a league-leading 22 assists off dead balls since 2019.
“Jack has become the heartbeat of our team and one of the best midfielders in the league since his arrival four years ago,” EVP & general manager Padraig Smith said in a release. “His leadership, selflessness and elite set-piece deliveries have been a vital part of our on-field success and we’re thrilled to secure his future in Burgundy.”
Price joined Colorado in 2018 from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s since logged two goals and 32 assists across 104 regular-season appearances (100 starts).
With Price in a key role last year, Colorado topped the Western Conference regular-season standings and booked a Concacaf Champions League spot.