Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Ali Fadal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Ali Fadal from Spanish lower-division side Valencia Mestalla, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian joins the Rapids on a two-year contract through the 2026 season, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

A product of the Ghana Angel Soccer Academy, Fadal also played youth soccer in the United States for Montverde Academy before joining Valencia's academy in 2022. He's since made 32 appearances for reserve side Valencia B and played once for their first team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ali to the Colorado Rapids,” said sporting director Fran Taylor. “Ali is a dynamic player who has gained valuable experience in one of Europe’s most respected development systems.

"We look forward to helping him grow as a player and seeing him make an impact in Major League Soccer.”