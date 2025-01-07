Colorado Rapids sign homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett

The Colorado Rapids have signed homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett through 2025 with options for 2026-28, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old returns to the Rapids organization after spending the past four years with the University of Denver. He is the younger brother of Cole Bassett, making them the first pair of homegrown brothers in club history.

Before his collegiate career, Bassett developed within the Rapids Academy across multiple age groups.

"We're excited to add a young player of Sam's caliber to our system," said club president Pádraig Smith. "Sam's skill set and his performances, both in our academy and more recently at the University of Denver, have shown he is ready to take this next step in his career.