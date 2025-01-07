Colorado Rapids sign homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have signed homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett through 2025 with options for 2026-28, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old returns to the Rapids organization after spending the past four years with the University of Denver. He is the younger brother of Cole Bassett, making them the first pair of homegrown brothers in club history.
Before his collegiate career, Bassett developed within the Rapids Academy across multiple age groups.
"We're excited to add a young player of Sam's caliber to our system," said club president Pádraig Smith. "Sam's skill set and his performances, both in our academy and more recently at the University of Denver, have shown he is ready to take this next step in his career.
"Our commitment to developing the best young talent from Colorado remains steadfast, and Sam exhibits the character and mentality we want representing our badge and our community. We look forward to his continued development in the years ahead."
Bassett shined at Denver, logging 24 goals and 26 assists with 77 appearances. He was a finalist for the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s most prestigious individual award.
This fall, Bassett was named to the NCAA College Cup All-Tournament Team, the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America, and the Summit League First Team. He was also named the Summit League Midfielder of the Year for the second consecutive season.
"We are thrilled to add Sam to our team and look forward to working with him," said head coach Chris Armas.
"He is a talented, box-to-box midfielder who has so many of the qualities we look for, including his competitive edge and final-third quality. Sam will also be a great fit for our team-first culture, something we value greatly."
Colorado's 2025 regular season on Feb. 22 at St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
