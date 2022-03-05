Colorado Rapids sign homegrown defender Jackson Travis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Jackson Travis as a homegrown player through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27, the club announced Friday.
Travis, a Mississippi native, has become the 16th player in Rapids history to sign a homegrown deal.
“We’re delighted to sign a promising young talent like Jackson to a homegrown player deal,” EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “He’s a dynamic, left-footed fullback with excellent physical and technical qualities that make him an attacking threat and has shown great potential while training with our first team last year. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop and contribute to our club."
Jackson first joined the Rapids Academy in August 2020 and began his career with the club’s U-17 team, playing a key part in their quarterfinals run at the 2021 MLS NEXT Cup. He regularly trained with Colorado’s first team in 2021.
Most notably, the Rapids Academy has produced US men’s national team players Sam Vines and Cole Bassett. Vines is at Belgium's Royal Antwerp, while Bassett is on loan at Holland’s Feyenoord.