Colorado Rapids sign former Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez on loan

The Colorado Rapids have signed former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez from Chilean first-division side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

"Felipe is an experienced player at the highest levels of the game and brings additional quality and depth to the club at a key juncture in the season," Pádraig Smith, Colorado's executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "His ability to dictate tempo and control games, along with his familiarity with MLS, will be an asset as we continue our push to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season."