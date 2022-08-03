Colorado Rapids sign former Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have signed former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez from Chilean first-division side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.
Sporting KC will receive $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Colorado in exchange for Gutiérrez's MLS priority.
"Felipe is an experienced player at the highest levels of the game and brings additional quality and depth to the club at a key juncture in the season," Pádraig Smith, Colorado's executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "His ability to dictate tempo and control games, along with his familiarity with MLS, will be an asset as we continue our push to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season."
Gutiérrez spent the last two seasons with C.D. Universidad Católica, his second stint with the club after making his professional debut in 2009. He has recorded 27 goals and 26 assists from 134 appearances across all competitions during his two stints with La Católica, plus has also competed for FC Twente in Holland's Eredivisie, Real Betis in Spain's LaLiga and Internacional in Brazil's Serie A.
Gutiérrez was signed by Sporting KC as a Designated Player ahead of the 2018 MLS season, recording 19 goals and five assists in 52 matches (49 starts). He was named the team's MVP in 2019, before missing the 2020 season following surgery to repair a cartilage defect in his knee.
Gutiérrez has represented Chile 35 times, including appearances at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 Copa América, which La Roja won.
